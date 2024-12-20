Why DioWis?

At the Episcopal Diocese of Wisconsin (DioWis), we honor a rich tradition of faith and service, grounded in love and rooted in Scripture. With nearly 100 churches across five regions covering Wisconsin, we are dedicated to living out Christ’s call through four core missions: Community Engagement, Discipleship, Evangelism, and Stewardship.

Why choose us? Because we blend the time-honored values of the Episcopal Church with the needs of today’s world. We offer a welcoming space for spiritual growth, active service, and a chance to make a difference in your community and beyond.

We cherish our traditions and look eagerly to our future with a deep commitment to meeting people where they are—usually with a cup of coffee.

Join us—there’s a place for you here.

Prayer Cycle 2025 Out:

Please join us in prayer for our Diocese in 2025. Download and print.

2025 Bishop’s Visitation Schedule

Please join us in prayer for our Diocese in 2025. Download and print.

Welcoming Deacon Bill Dunlop as Our New Archdeacon
Meet Deacon Bill Dunlop, our new Archdeacon who will focus on fostering community and faith-driven leadership.

Bishop's Message: Saying Yes to God This Christmas
Bishop Matt points out God’s relentless "Yes" to humanity, celebrated in Jesus’ birth.

Faith in Action: A Companion Diocese of Newala Update
An update on what is happening in the Diocese of Newala!

Mission Action Teams

Community Engagement

Discipleship & Formation

Join us in building a stronger, more vibrant community through meaningful relationships, spiritual growth, and mindful stewardship—because together, we create a deeper impact that transforms lives.