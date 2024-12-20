At the Episcopal Diocese of Wisconsin (DioWis), we honor a rich tradition of faith and service, grounded in love and rooted in Scripture. With nearly 100 churches across five regions covering Wisconsin, we are dedicated to living out Christ’s call through four core missions: Community Engagement, Discipleship, Evangelism, and Stewardship.

Why choose us? Because we blend the time-honored values of the Episcopal Church with the needs of today’s world. We offer a welcoming space for spiritual growth, active service, and a chance to make a difference in your community and beyond.

We cherish our traditions and look eagerly to our future with a deep commitment to meeting people where they are—usually with a cup of coffee.

Join us—there’s a place for you here.